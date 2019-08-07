Jody Mulder, an Eclectic resident, has joined the Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. team as a marketing consultant.
“Jody is a fabulous addition to the staff of TPI,” sales manager Marilyn Hawkins said. “His marketing background will be extremely beneficial to all of the businesses in the Tallassee and Eclectic areas to help them grow and prosper.”
Mulder recently retired as the marketing director at Buckmasters, where he worked for 26 years.
“I look forward to my new adventure with Tallapoosa Publishers,” Mulder said. “Everyone seems very nice and passionate about their job. I can’t wait to start serving our community and making sure all of our advertisers are happy and given the best service available.”
Mulder will focus his advertising efforts in the Elmore County area, including Tallassee, Wetumpka and the surrounding areas.
“We are thrilled to have Jody’s level of experience and expertise representing TPI,” TPI advertising director Tippy Hunter said. “He has already proven a great fit with our team and I can’t wait to see how he raises the bar with our clients.”
Mulder has been married to his wife Paige Mulder for 22 years. The two of them have three children: Trace Mulder, 18, who is getting ready for college where he plans on majoring in audio engineering; Zoe Mulder, 14, who is about to start high school and is a gymnast on a traveling team with the Titans; and Tucker Mulder, 13, who wrestles for Elmore County.
“We have good kids and are very proud of them,” Mulder said.
Outside of work, Mulder enjoys music. He plays several instruments and is in two bands, including The Old Rowe Place Band in which he plays guitar and harmonica.
“We have been playing at Chuck’s Marina (in Dadeville) mostly this summer and that has been a blast,” Mulder said.
Mulder can be reached at jody.mulder@tallasseetribune.com or 334-657-8641.