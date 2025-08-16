The Elmore County Republican Party hosted county municipal candidates for council and mayor before the upcoming municipal elections Aug. 26.
Approximately 15 candidates introduced themselves to those in attendance. Even though the Elmore County Republican Party supports Republican candidates in county, state and national elections, it opened the floor for all municipal candidates as the municipal elections are non-partisan.
Candidates for council and mayor from Coosada, Eclectic, Millbrook, Tallassee and Wetumpka stood before the small crowd last Tuesday. They all gave a brief introduction of what they would like to do in their respective municipalities. They stuck around for questions afterwards.