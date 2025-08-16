Tammy White

Cliff Williams / TPI Coosada candidate for mayor Tammy White told the guests at the Elmore County Republican Party Municipal Candidate meet and greet she was a veteran of the Marine Corp.
Anthony Powell

Cliff Williams / TPI Coosada candidate for mayor Anthony Powell introduces himself to those in attendance at the Elmore County Republican Party candidate meet and greet. Powell currently serve on the Coosada Town Council and is a Navy veteran.

The Elmore County Republican Party hosted county municipal candidates for council and mayor before the upcoming municipal elections Aug. 26.

Approximately 15 candidates introduced themselves to those in attendance. Even though the Elmore County Republican Party supports Republican candidates in county, state and national elections, it opened the floor for all municipal candidates as the municipal elections are non-partisan. 

Candidates for council and mayor from Coosada, Eclectic, Millbrook, Tallassee and Wetumpka stood before the small crowd last Tuesday. They all gave a brief introduction of what they would like to do in their respective municipalities. They stuck around for questions afterwards.

 