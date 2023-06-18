The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an alert that called for an enhanced risk of severe weather for Wednesday across Elmore County and much of Alabama.
“Several waves of activity are expected through today,” NWS said in the alert Sunday morning. “Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats today, with winds up to 70 mph possible, as well as hail greater than quarter size. Localized flooding is also a threat with these storms.”
As of 9 a.m. radar indicated storms already in west Alabama moving east with at least two more bands of storms in Mississippi and Arkansas moving east.
The NWS and the Elmore County EMA suggest having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and have a plan of action ready to enact when the situation calls for it.