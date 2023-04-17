Business ideas now have a new place to grow in Wetumpka.
The African American Entrepreneurs Association (AAEA) has opened its first office in Alabama on Bridge Street to help minorities and women develop their business ideas. According to AAEA’s Julia KlineFuentes, they are the perfect groups to help flush out business ideas.
“Women and minorities have the highest start rate of businesses,” KlineFuentes said. “They also have the highest attrition rate within the first 24 months. Our goal is to be a stop gap to that. We are a conduit that connects them to everything from resources such as finances to education to HR understanding.”
KlineFuentes was with AAEA in Florida when she moved to the area to be around family. But she realized AAEA had the opportunity to help grow minority businesses in Alabama. AAEA founder and CEO Leslie Giscombe knew KlineFuentes would be a great person to open a location in Wetumpka.
“We lost a gem in Florida when she moved here,” Giscombe said. “She brought her awesomeness here. She blooms wherever she goes. We think she chose a great city and we are proud to be here.”
AAEA strives to help those with emerging business ideas and connect the owners with necessary resources to help the businesses succeed. Through local partnerships it helps entrepreneurs develop business plans and establish their type of business from sole proprietorship to limited liability corporation (LLC).
KlineFuentes said AAEA doesn’t offer a cookie cutter approach to helping entrepreneurs.
“We do all kinds of stuff,” KlineFuentes said. “We have different speakers covering everything from pre-seed to evaluation of things such as location. It helps them as they are developing their company, figure out where their holes are and where they can improve and make sure we get them through the survivability mode.”
The survivability mode is usually the first two years of a business; after that, AAEA works to keep the businesses growing. Then AAEA and its network help the business owners get their minority certifications and get an understanding of government contracts.
“You don’t have to bid all contracts,” KlineFuentes said. “There are always contracts under a certain amount that anybody who is registered with them, they can facilitate those out to them. Most don’t know how to do that. We teach them.”
AAEA sticks with business owners for five or six years then brings the seasoned business owner in to mentor others.
“It is a grassroots organization to solidify our lower income businesses,” KlineFuentes said. “We want to get them stable, get them growing and help to grow their neighborhoods.”
AAEA is currently partnered with several banks with locations in and around Wetumpka such as Truist and Valley Bank but First Community Bank of Central Alabama was AAEA’s first corporate partner in Alabama.
“They are a promoter of new small businesses and we are too,” First Community Bank of Central Alabama President and CFO Rana Futral said. “We are a great partner with them because their mission is the same as ours — connectors. Development in the community is what they do and what we do.”
Futral said First Community Bank was already helping small businesses but AAEA will help connect even more prospective business owners to good education and resources to get the entrepreneurs off to a good start. In fact AAEA is now the ninth organization in Alabama to have an agreement with the Small Business Administration (SBA). It means quicker access to the lower interest rate loans the SBA offers.
“We are an organization that supports economic development through our partnerships with the SBA,” Giscombe said. “Because we are partnered with SBA we have other partners that make capital available a lot easier to underserved communities.”
AAEA operates on ideas commonly found in chambers of commerce, business incubators and economic development departments but all under one umbrella. It’s an organization Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield is happy to see in Wetumpka.
“It means we have help in welcoming people whose dream is to open a small business,” Whitfield said. “This will help a lot of people’s dreams come true. It helps level the playing field and make sure everyone has what they need.”