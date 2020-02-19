The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program called Permitium, which allows citizens to apply and pay for concealed carry permits online.
New applicants may apply and pay online but are required to pick up the concealed carry permit from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
For renewals, residents may apply and pay online and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office will mail the permit to the address on the application.
A concealed carry permit costs $20 per year. Applicants have the option to purchase the permit for up to five years at a time. Permitium charges a convenience fee to pay online.
Debit and credit cards can be used to pay online, but payment at the sheriff’s office can be cash, check or card.
Sheriff’s office personnel will receive notification an application has been submitted and will conduct the same criminal background check as always. Applicants can check on the status of the application at any time and will be notified when it can be picked up.
For questions or more information, call the sheriff’s office at 334-567-5546.
To access the concealed carry applications (both new and renewal), go to: https://elmoresoal.permitium.com/ccw/start and answer all of the questions.