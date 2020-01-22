New reading standards will be applied to students after statewide changes, according to an announcement made at the Elmore County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Steve McKenzie, director of elementary schools for Elmore County Schools, informed the board changes mandated by the State of Alabama will directly influence how students in kindergarten through third grade will learn to read.
The Alabama Literacy Act was signed into law by the state legislature Sept. 1, 2019.
Based on the state’s measurement of success, in 2017, statewide 65% of students in the fourth grade are below proficient in reading.
“This is state data,” McKenzie said. “When 65% of your students in the state are below proficiency in reading, red flags are going to go up.”
The new law requires third-graders read on grade level starting with the 2021-22 school year.
If they don’t, they’ll be held back.
“Third grade is the key,” McKenzie said. “Research shows if students are not reading on grade level by the time they leave third grade the gap widens. It becomes harder and harder for students.”
McKenzie said the new standards will be applied to students currently in first grade.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said this is why the fundamentals of reading are important.
The act states students who score below the set proficient reading rate will have to attend 70 hours of summer reading camps.
“We have to teach the standards to our students to get them over that bar,” he said. “We are not waiting until next year to address this. We’ve already started the process with our reading program, but we have to be much more intentional, especially with our summer reading program.”
Dennis said the school system will have to provide transportation for students attending the summer reading programs, as the act does not provide funding to school systems for transportation costs related to summer reading programs.
Dennis also reported an appraisal for land located next to Coosada Elementary School was recently received.
“We’re going to approach the land owner this week to see if we can negotiate something,” Dennis said. “It would be very helpful in developing Coosada Elementary where we are constrained on either side.”
The land will be used to ease the flow of traffic at the school.
“The school is landlocked,” Dennis said. “Their numbers have gone up every year since we’ve dealt with the parking every year since I’ve been here.”
Dennis said they would be able to possibly build on the property.
In other action, the board:
• Approved financials from December 2019
• Approved the minutes from the Jan. 9 board meeting
• Was informed interviews for a project engineer to manage major building projects in the county will take place Friday
• Approved a change to the personnel policy that defines when employees may work a second job while on a leave of absence
• Received construction updates from Dennis
• Watched a presentation by the Wetumpka High School Theatre Guild
• Received an update from Elmore County Schools STEM director Tracy Wright on the current state of technology education
The board’s next meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in Millbrook.