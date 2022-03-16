The Elmore County Commission has been fielding questions since it awarded a new trash disposal contract to Arrow Disposal Service.
Elmore County Commission chair Troy Stubbs said residents will be contacted by Arrow as trash disposal service transfers from Waste Management to the new company.
“We have been receiving a lot of questions related to the Arrow trash disposal contract,” Stubbs said at Monday’s Elmore County Commission meeting. “Those things are being worked out. Waste Management has done a great job of answering questions people may have about a quarterly bill and only two months left on the contract.”
Stubbs said most of the billing from Waste Management is coming out correctly.
“Some have come out with three months and they have refunded that third month,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs said the work on the transition is mostly behind the scenes at the moment.
“It’s definitely being worked on,” Stubbs said. “We encourage everyone to be patient as Arrow will be reaching out to all the Waste Management customers to establish new service, new contracts and new trash cans. All of those things will be coming in the next few weeks and months. No one has been left out. No one has heard from Arrow yet, but it's coming soon.”
The new garbage service approved by the commission affects residents in unincorporated Elmore County, the towns of Deatsville, Eclectic, Elmore and Wetumpka.
Elmore County chief operations officer Richie Beyer said Tallassee has its own contract with Waste Management and that the towns of Millbrook and Coosada chose not to be a part of the consortium with Elmore County on trash service.
Congratulations are in order
The commission thanked the efforts of everyone involved in helping bring BELLA+CANVAS to Wetumpka, especially staff at the Elmore County Economic Development Authority.
“I know they were involved in some way in bringing a new business that will take the place of the old mill on the outskirts of Wetumpka,” commissioner Mack Daugherty said. “I know there is a lot of behind the scenes work that we don’t see and they don’t get credit for.”
Commissioner Bart Mercer was also thankful of ECEDA’s efforts and has hopes of more good things for Elmore County.
“We welcome this company to our county,” Mercer said. “We look forward to the benefits it will bring to the citizens of our county.”
Mercer said the Alabama Department of Labor (ALDOL) is reporting good things for residents of Elmore County.
“ALDOL is reporting to us that we have a 2.6 percent unemployment rate in Elmore County this past January. In January 2021 it was 3.3 percent.” Mercer said.
Another partnership project
The commission approved a bid for tennis courts at the new Wetumpka sports complex. Beyer said the project had been let for bid this past summer with other projects but didn’t receive any bids. Three bids were received this time.
Beyer said the project is in cooperation with the City of Wetumpka and the Elmore County Board of Education to construct eight tennis courts that will also be lined for pickleball.
Pledge of Allegiance
Commissioners had a special guest at Monday’s meeting. Rutledge Rogers of Boy Scout Troop 50 of Wetumpka was at the meeting working towards a communications merit badge. Commissioners invited Rogers to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the meeting.
Time to budget again
Beyer informed the commission he and department heads are already working on the budget for fiscal year 2023. Beyer said he has passed along forms to department heads to fill out for requests in the next budget cycle. The forms are due back to Beyer in May when discussion among county staff and administration will begin.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved the minutes of the Feb. 28 meeting.
• Approved warrants totaling $1,661,948 for Feb. 19 through March 4.
• Accepted the resignation of Janice Wharton from the Wetumpka Impact Crater Commission. The appointment is the responsibility of the commission and those interested in serving are asked to contact the commission office.
• Set a public hearing for the vacation of an unnamed road off Shadow Wood Lane for 10 a.m. April 21. The unused road is in the area of an older subdivision that wasn’t developed.
The next scheduled meeting of the Elmore County Commission is 5 p.m. March 28.