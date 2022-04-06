The Elmore County Commission decided too many complaints were enough to say no to an alcohol license to an event venue on Williams Road north of Wetumpka.
The Ranch Multiplex just off Highway 9 near Tunnell Chapel Baptist Church was denied an alcohol license in a 4-2 vote last week. But the matter has been on the plate of the Commission for several months.
“In late 2021, we held a public hearing to consider this alcohol license,” commission chair Troy Stubbs said. “We had groups speak for and against the license.”
Stubbs said those against the measure were mainly residents having issues with litter and noise from the establishment. A vote on the issue did not occur at time to allow the owner to address issues causing the fire marshal to greatly limit activities at the location because of renovations.
The fire marshal has since allowed occupancy as more work continues but with barricades to limit guests’ access to work areas.
Stubbs said the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office had received complaints about the business.
“There were calls of event guests parking on the road, litter and beer bottles,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs said the sheriff’s office had receive 40 calls to the business for various issues but calls had lessened as the business owner limited occupancy under the fire marshal.
Commissioner Desirae Lewis Jackson brought a motion to approve the license but it failed due to a lack of a second.
Commissioner Henry Hines brought a motion to deny the license and was seconded by commissioner Bart Mercer. The license was denied with Jackson the lone vote against denial.
State champion
The commission recognized another state champion. Edgewood Academy’s Jake Allison was congratulated by the commission for winning the AISA weightlifting state championship in the 275 pound weight class. Allison and his parents were present at the meeting for the proclamation and to take a photograph with the commission.
In other action the Elmore County Commission
• Approved minutes of the March 14 meeting.
• Approved warrants in the amount of $2,486,748,74 for the period of March 5 to March 18.
• Approved a public hearing for 10 a.m. April 21 for the vacation of an unnamed road off Shadow Wood Lane.
• Approved a bid for culvert over Goodwater Creek.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 11.