An out-of-state pilot is counting his blessings after a plane crash landing.
An experimental plane made a landing attempt in a field at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Jasmine Hill Road.
“He was trying to find a place to glide it in and came over this,” Wetumpka fire chief Greg Willis said. “He hit one time and bounced. He got enough speed off and just nosed it over.”
Willis said it appears the plane lost power and the pilot sought places to safely land.
Willis described an original flight path of east to west and upon seeing the grass field just west of the intersection in south Wetumpka started scrubbing speed.
Flightaware lists the plane as a 1993 Long Charles Jackson Avid Flyer owned by Tyler Hodge of Wimaua, Florida. It has a Bombardier Rotax engine and was up to date on licenses. The website listed the plane as a two seater.
The website said the plane left Tampa, Florida at 6:50 a.m. Eastern time and was scheduled to land in Montgomery at 1:25 p.m. It was scheduled to make several stops.
The plane’s landing gear was crushed but the body and wings appeared intact.
The Wetumpka police and fire departments, the Elmore County EMA and Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis responded.
Willis said the NTSB was en route to investigate the crash.