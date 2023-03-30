Elmore County Board of Education Superintendent Richard Dennis released a statement on Thursday following an “unauthorized message” of a gun being on the campus of Wetumpka Elementary School (WES) responding to an incident on campus at Wetumpka Elementary School (WES).
Dennis said the threat was investigated by administrators after a comment was made by a 5-year-old kindergarten student to another employee and was reported to the school's administration. The comment was immediately evaluated for threat assessment purposes and determined to be insubstantial.
Dennis said the unauthorized message was sent by a WES employee to some parents which contained inaccurate information.
To clarify, Dennis says the school administration did not receive a report of a gun being brought to the school this week.
“As Superintendent, the safety of our students and staff is always of the utmost concern,” Dennis stated in the press release. “The Central Office administration and school administrators take all threats of violence seriously and work tirelessly to establish student behavioral expectations, positive behavior interventions and supports, and crisis planning and preparedness.”
Dennis said the school board has procedures to handle such occurrences.
“Our District has safety policies and plans in place to evaluate and investigate, with the assistance of local law enforcement when necessary, whether any threat of violence is serious and credible,” Dennis said. “As always, our personnel remain diligent in maintaining a safe and welcoming educational environment for our students.”
Dennis said the incident will be looked into further.
“To ensure this matter is further assessed, I have instructed additional review of this matter by our District's resource officers,” Dennis said.