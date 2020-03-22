The number of positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 138 confirmed cases statewide. As of 9:37 a.m. Sunday, there were still six confirmed cases in Elmore County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The updated numbers show there are 61 cases in Jefferson County, 14 in Lee County, 17 in Shelby County, 12 in Madison County, seven in Tuscaloosa County, three in Montgomery County, two apiece in Cullman, Baldwin, Lauderdale and Mobile counties and one each in Calhoun, Chambers, Jackson, Lamar, Limestone, Marion, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Washington counties.
Stay tuned with The Herald for the latest numbers, which are being released twice a day, and check ADPH's website here.
As of Sunday morning, a total of 1,602 people have been tested, according to ADPH.