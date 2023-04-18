Discussions were deep and fun at the Wetumpka Public Library covering topics from car accidents to vacations to the nuisances of jellyfish. But there was also talk of dragons, princesses and the unicorn of the sea — “Narwhal.”
Those were the topics of discussion for a group of youngsters taking part in the library’s Homeschool Book Club. The program is perfect for parent Jennifer Woods of Wetumpka.
“Our kids love to read and think it's great for them to be around other kids who love to read and share,” Woods said. “I think it’s great the kids can talk with each other about what they read and their thoughts on it.”
Children’s librarian Cathy Saylor created the club about four years ago to help bring homeschoolers together in a fun environment. Like other book clubs, Saylor picks a book for the children to read then they meet to discuss the book.
“Then we will have a craft or activity related in some way to the book,” Saylor said.
In April, it was the children who picked the book. The different selections keep Saylor on her toes, but it does produce good results.
“The kids will talk about the book they selected,” Saylor said. “Hopefully it will introduce a child to a new book that they haven’t read and might like. It is fun to see what the kids pick. It can be a book they have already read, it can be an older book, or a newer book.”
Eight-year-old Lyra Nyberg read one of the books from the “Narwhal” series. Lyra quickly started talking about the characters Narwhal and Jelly.
“This is my favorite [part],” Lyra said. “They go to an imaginary book. Jelly, he kind of wants to borrow the book, but when he flips the page, it’s blank. [Narwhal] is like, ‘You have to imagine it,’ and they came up with the characters.”
Many of the children and parents have now connected outside the library too.
“It gives the homeschoolers a chance to meet other homeschoolers that they might not have met,” Saylor said. “The kids have made friends that they have met through the book club. That pleases me a lot. They will come back and say, ‘Oh my gosh, so and so is on my basketball team at the Y’ or something like that.”
It’s been word of mouth getting the message out of the Homeschool Book Club.
“I didn’t know about it,” Woods said. “When I found out about it we had to do it.”