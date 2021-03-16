The Millbrook Police Department responded on March 3 to two businesses in the 2500 and 2700 blocks of Main Street in regard to multiple vehicles at both properties being unlawfully entered, as well as a burglary and theft at one of the businesses.
During the investigation, it was discovered that on March 2, Millbrook patrol officers had contact with an individual at a nearby business in regard to a stranded motorist. While attempting to render aid, officers developed probable cause to believe that the vehicle’s driver was in possession of illegal narcotics. Following an investigation, the vehicle’s driver was placed under arrest for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, who had no criminal charges at that time, was released.
During the subsequent March 3 investigation into the multiple unlawful breaking and entering incidents, the burglary and theft reported by the respective businesses, both suspects were positively identified as the individuals contacted by police officers on the previous date. Detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of both suspects for multiple counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
On March 11, one of the suspects, Eric S. Williams, an 18-year-old Wetumpka resident, was placed under arrest and charged with six counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property. Williams was processed and transported to the Elmore County Jail.
At this time, Millbrook detectives are still searching for the second suspect in this case, Jamarcus D. Tyre, a 20-year-old Millbrook resident. Tyre is wanted on outstanding warrants for six counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
"While we are still actively attempting to locate and apprehend a suspect in this case, and I feel confident that our Criminal Investigative Unit will be able to close this case in short order," Police Chief P.K. Johnson said. "This is an example of outstanding police work between our patrol officers and our Criminal Investigations Unit. Our patrol officers were on point when they came into contact with the individuals the previous evening. While they were unaware that these two individuals had committed a crime prior to coming in contact with law enforcement, they correctly identified that there was criminal activity afoot. One of the individuals in question was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, which resulted in an arrest being made. When it was discovered the next day that these offenses had occurred in the area that these individuals were contacted, that information was relayed to our Criminal Investigative Unit and they were able to quickly develop these two individuals as suspects in the two cases.
"I applaud Mr. Williams. Once he learned that our detectives were looking for him and that warrants had been issued for his arrest, he did the right thing and surrendered to law enforcement. The second suspect, Tyre, and his family are aware that he is wanted with regard to outstanding arrest warrants resulting from these cases. He has an opportunity to do the right thing, which is to turn himself in. Our officers are actively seeking to locate and apprehend him at this time. Not only is he a fugitive at this point, he is risking placing friends and family at risk of criminal charges for hindering prosecution, should anyone be found to be assisting him in avoiding apprehension. I strongly suggest that this young man surrender to law enforcement. Running just complicates matters for everyone involved. At some point, he’s going to have to face the consequences for his actions."
Anyone with information regarding Tyre’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Millbrook Police Department at (334)285-6832 or the Secret Witness Line at (334)285-8500.