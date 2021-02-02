A wreck on Saturday claimed the life on an Eclectic woman and injured another, according to reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Janice J. Randolph, 81, was killed in a three-vehicle crash at about 3:43 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, she was killed when the 2000 Dodge Caravan she was driving collided with a 2008 Chrysler 300 and a 2019 Toyota Corolla before overturning.
Randolph, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Chrysler, Sonya D. Buckhanon, 36, also of Eclectic, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old from Wetumpka, was not injured during the crash that occurred on Alabama 14 at the 176 mile marker, about 1.5 miles east of Wetumpka.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.