Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.