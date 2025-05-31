Wetumpka High School has developed a culture around the motto “One TRIBE.”
The Class of 2025 had 248 graduates, 19 of whom enlisted in the military. The class earned $6.1 million in scholarships.
“They are talented champions in athletics, robotics, the arts and much more,” principal Kyle Futral said.
The principal said the last two years have been focused on the school’s identity.
“We have latched on to the idea that we are ‘One TRIBE,’” Futral told the class.
He told the class and the crowd gathered at the Wetumpka Sports Complex for graduation what TRIBE stands for. Futral said the T stands for Tenacious.
“It means that Wetumpka Indians don’t quit when things get hard,” Futral said.
The R stands for Responsible. Futral said the level of responsibility each member of the class will vary greatly.
“Some of you may have great responsibilities that include millions of dollars or 1,000s of lives,” Futral said. “Most of you will be responsible for families, and all of you will be responsible for yourselves. Whatever the level of responsibility you're given, take it seriously, do the right things for yourselves, for those you're responsible for. Never shirk or deny the responsibility you've been given.”
I stands for Intentional.
Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“You've been created for a purpose,” Futral said. “Grab hold of that purpose. Then, as the writer of Ecclesiastes says, whatever your hand finds to do, do with all of your might.”
B stands for Bold.
“Be proud to be from Wetumpka,” Futral said. Lead, serve, work, speak and love boldly,”
E is for Exceptional.
“All you have to do to be average is pretty much what everyone else does,” Futral said. “But you don't have to be. You can each find something, devote yourselves wholly to it, and you can be exceptional.”
Futral said One TRIBE means that the class, school, staff and other alumni are partners in life.
“We depend on each other,” Futral said. “It takes all of us. That was not only true as you walk the halls of Wetumpka High School, it's also true as you go out into the world and go your separate ways.”
Futral told the students throughout their educational journey at Wetumpka the school is what each of them make it.
“The same is true of your home, your college campus, your platoon, your job,” Futral said. “Being human is a communal experience and a communal responsibility. Look out for each other and look out for those who can't look out for themselves.”