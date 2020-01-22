Community members gathered to look back at the day an EF2 tornado tore through Wetumpka and look to the future during a praise service held Sunday at First Baptist Church of Wetumpka.
The service included a video that detailed the damage caused by the Jan. 19, 2019 tornado and the efforts by the community to put the city together again.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis recalled the day during his address to the audience.
“I stood at the end of the (Bibb Graves) Bridge in the intersection there with a car and its windows were blown out,” he said. “I don’t even know how I got there. I thought, ‘What do you do?’ I’d never been part of anything like this. I think God puts you where you’re supposed to be and expects you to bloom.”
First Presbyterian Church of Wetumpka Rev. Jonathan Yarboro thanked the community for praying for the church and his family.
“The prayers that you offered on behalf of our church family and my family, thank you,” he said. “If you ever wondered about the power of prayer, just ask any one of us and we will tell you what a difference prayer does make.”