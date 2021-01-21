Laci Swaney is on a mission to help as many people as she can in the Eclectic community.
Swaney, who has worked as the manager of Original Grace Boutique for five years, said finding ways to give back to her community has been on her heart for years now. Last Thursday, she launched a Facebook page aimed at doing just that.
Through Original Grace Boutique, Swaney launched Giving Hands, Helping Hearts, which is a faith-based ministry dedicated to helping to meet needs within the community.
“This is something that has been on our hearts for a long time,” she said. “Marie and I have been talking about it for the past two years. Now that we have more people working at the store, we decided that now’s a good time with so many people feeling helpless.”
Swaney said the owner of the boutique, Marie Rippy, told her to take her idea and run with it. Swaney has started a private Facebook group called Giving Hands, Helping Hearts and she invites everyone in the community to join the group.
Her goal is to help where help is needed, whether it means helping single parents with their bills, helping the elderly with grocery shopping or yard work or sponsoring children interested in extracurricular activities.
Since creating the Facebook page last week, Swaney said there’s been an influx of calls from people wanting to know how they can help.
“The phone has been ringing off the hook,” she said. “I have a list of people wanting to know how they can help.”
Right now, the best way to help is by purchasing a specially designed T-shirt from Original Grace Boutique. Swaney said she has designed a shirt that will be made and sold at the boutique. The proceeds from the shirt sales will go toward the Giving Hands, Helping Hearts ministry.
“I want this to be a real community effort,” Swaney said. “I just love this community and I want to help make it even better than it already is.”