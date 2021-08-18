As the 2021-2022 school gets underway, those travelling to and from Elmore County High School via W. College Street may have noticed the addition of panther paws on the asphalt road.
It was a project taken on by Eclectic the Beautiful. The organization's mission is to help beautify the town using profits from its fundraisers.
"Someone at the school suggested it to one of our club members and we thought it was a good idea," said club president Priscilla Park.
The panther paws stretch from the Claud Road and W. College Street intersection on up to ECHS. Park said the goal is to show support for the schools and to promote panther pride. Club members spent Friday, July 30, marking off where the paws would be placed on the road, and returned on Saturday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 2, to paint the paws.
Park said the goal is to expand the panther paws to include N. College Avenue, which runs parallel to the school. The panther paws are just one of the various ways Eclectic the Beautiful has contributed to the community.
Other projects taken on by the club include placing flowers and benches throughout the town and decorating the town for various holidays, like the Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as placing bows throughout town during homecoming week.