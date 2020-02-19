Downtown Wetumpka will let the good times roll Saturday as the city celebrates its eighth annual Mardi Gras festival and parade held by The Order of Cimarrón.
Parade chair Griffin Pritchard expects this will be one of the largest attended Mardi Gras events since the order started its parade eight years ago.
“With what we have this year, I hope we can top 10,000 people,” he said. “Not only is it going to benefit us and the vendors, there is an entire new Wetumpka downtown. They will eat here and there will be reasons for them to stick around and be downtown.”
The festival will open at 9 a.m. at Gold Star Park and include over 50 vendors.
It will feature a live DJ and food vendors serving up Louisiana-inspired dishes like alligator, gumbo, smoked turkey legs, red beans and rice and more.
“The Wharf from Montgomery is coming down,” Pritchard said. “Life South will host a blood drive. Ivy Creek will have health screenings.”
He said the festival in the park has gone from simply people selling items to a point where community agencies are also involved.
Also, the festival will include a gaming trailer owned by Wind Creek Casino.
“The relationship with Wind Creek has been with us for years,” Pritchard said. “They have been tremendous this year and every year.”
Pritchard said as of Monday 65 various organizations and groups have committed to march in the parade and he expects at least another 12 groups will join in by parade time which rolls at 1 p.m.
New entries for 2020 include Jefferson Davis High School’s marching band and Isaac Bell’s Jazz Band featuring music students from Alabama State University.
“The jazz band will march in the parade and will set up in front of The Craft House to play for tips,” Pritchard said. “It’s a chance to give those students practical experience and exposure. It will add a new element to the parade.”
He said he wants the public to know why several local high school bands are absent from the parade.
“The invitation was given,” he said. “Elmore County goes down to Mobile every year for Mardi Gras. We cannot compete with that. Holtville’s band director is not available right now. Stanhope just played. Tallassee does show choir. This is a good parade to showcase some unseen talent and give people a true Mardi Gras experience.”
For kids, the Montgomery Biscuits mascot, Big Mo, will be there to entertain.
“We’ve done more to reach out this year to more organizations,” he said. “We’ve got Edgewood coming.”
Also, Wetumpka High School art students, under the direction of their teacher Adriane Duvall, helped the Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery decorate the organization’s parade float.
The theme of the 2020 parade, Stars Fell on Alabama, influenced the students to create totem poles and masks that represent an invasion by meteorite men.
Leading the parade are grand marshals Rob and Stephanie Dinsmore from Tallassee. The Dinsmores established Operation Combat Bikesaver.
“It was one of those things that we brought up (to our committee) and everyone agreed,” Pritchard said.
According to Pritchard, The Gab, a clothing retailer located in downtown Wetumpka, will sell shirts commemorating the event and a portion of the proceeds will go back to support the Order of Cimarrón.
He said the krewe had no idea how well its first Mardi Gras parade would be received by the public eight years ago.
“The first year we just didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “We came off the bridge and people were gathered. Through the years, you grow and learn. You get it down.”
The parade will follow the same route as last year which is the Christmas on the Coosa parade route.