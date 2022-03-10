At a special called meeting of the Elmore County Board of Education, members were questioned by parents about the lack of vote on the next coach at Elmore County High School.
The parents questioned what was going on and said their children had questions as well. Parents said the delay affects summer planning for families and does not set a good path for a football team that was winless last season.
“Through all the rumor and the non-vote or whatever is going on with our football program or football coach, athletic director, it’s affecting everything at our school,” Josh Pack, a parent of a football player at Elmore County High School said. “As a parent with a senior that can possibly go to the next level next year kicking a football, we are trying to plan vacations, trips and camps around that and the schedule a new coach would set.”
Pack said the issue needs to be addressed and settled.
“It’s not fair for it to go to executive session,” Pack said. “If there is somebody that you don’t want, vote and close it. We are in limbo. It’s not fair to the students. It’s not fair to the parents. It’s not fair to coach. I ask you to be fair to everyone involved.”
Elmore County High School alumnus and business owner Justin Pack said the issue has already been affecting students.
“These players need hope that they will have a shot at a better season in 2022,” Pack said. “However while these communities suffer having no idea what their football program holds, this board choses to play politics rather than do the job you were hired to do.”
Pack said the board is making decisions behind closed doors.
“It’s not fair for it to go to executive session,” Pack said. “The board chose to hide behind executive session and parliamentary procedure rather than put the superintendent’s recommendation to a vote. If there is somebody that you don’t want, vote and close it. We are in limbo. It’s not fair to the students. It’s not fair to the parents. It’s not fair to coach. I ask you to be fair to everyone involved.”
Ashley Peyton has children who played under the coach the local committee selected and who Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis recommended to the board to hire.
“My two kids played for that coach that was selected during their whole junior and high school,” Peyton said. “They were at Edgewood Academy. A job change got them to Autauga Academy.”
Peyton said he is nearly finished building a home in Eclectic with two more children in middle school who he hopes will play football for the formerly recommended coach. Peyton said he saw the disappointment in the stands at Elmore County High School football games.
“I looked at the kids who quit the team and sat in the stands,” Peyton said. “I’m seeing the faces of juniors and seniors with nothing but sad faces.”
Peyton said winning isn’t everything. A coach develops character students will need as adults.
“I know from experience will put discipline and leadership qualities in those kids other coaches won’t do,” Peyton said.
The board of education did not vote on the issue of hiring a coach. A motion was made to hire a coach but there was no second. With no second, no vote occurred.
Dennis said the board can only act on actions brought to it by the superintendent, except for limited recommendations from the chief financial officer.
New search well under way
Dennis said the search for a new head football coach at Elmore County High School continues.
“The principal asked us to advertise the position again,” Dennis said. “It closes [Monday]. It will go through the same process as it did before.”
Dennis said the process is the same as it was in Wetumpka when the board unanimously voted to hire Bear Woods as the Indians next coach. It is the same process started when the vacancy at Elmore County High School was publicly announced last fall.
“There will be a local committee who will make a recommendation,” Dennis said. “It will go to the principal and then to me before a recommendation is made to the board.”
In other action the Elmore County Board of Education:
• Awarded bids for lawn care at Stanhope Elmore High School for $7,100 at Coosada Elementary School for $8,900 to Johnny’s Lawn Service of Deatsville.
• Entered an executive session for the school fiscal accountability act. There was no action following the brief session.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Board of Education is scheduled for March 17.