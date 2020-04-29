Parents of school-aged children have experienced a form of back to school.
Due to the shutdown of schools from the COVID-19 pandemic, the environment students go to school and how they are being taught has shifted from a rigid schedule away from home to whenever parents and their students want to log on to a computer and complete assignments and tests.
Two area parents shared their experiences, successes and frustrations with the new version of school.
Cindy Odom is a parent of a fourth-grader at Redland Elementary School and a junior at Wetumpka High School.
She said it took her daughter, Sarah, some time to adjust to being at home rather than at school.
“It took a few days or a week or so for Sarah to get adjusted,” Odom said. “I do think (the learning) would be better if they were in school.”
However, Odom said the main key to being productive is to follow a schedule.
“We’ve tried to keep it like a regular day,” she said. “We do not get up as early now. We usually get started with school around 9 a.m.”
She estimated her daughter spends four to five hours a day working on school assignments.
Odom said Sarah’s teachers have been organized and open to communicating.
“Her teachers send the list of her school work Sunday evening for the following week,” she said. “A lot of what Sarah is doing at home they were already doing in the classroom. They really implement the use of Chromebooks at Redland Elementary. Plus, she can work ahead. (Monday) she did four days of math.”
As for Odom’s son, Colton, she said he is close to finishing up his junior year.
“As for Colton, he’s doing well,” Odom said. “He’s excelling and able to go at his own pace. He’s already done with two of his classes and has one more class to finish.”
She said there was a learning curve for everyone involved.
Wetumpka Elementary School mother Anna Chappelle said she was impressed with how organized the school has been throughout the process.
“We just had to drive up to the school and they gave us a bag with my son’s supplies and an organized packet with materials Quinn uses every week,” she said.
Chappelle said she knows social interaction is limited right now.
“I know that he misses playing,” she said. “His teacher is making an effort to bring everyone together which I appreciate. She’ll do a treasure hunt so the students have to bring something yellow or round to Zoom meetings she has on Fridays.”
Chappelle said she and her husband, Calvin, spend around two to three hours a day with their son doing school work.
“It really depends on his motivation,” she said. “Some days he gets distracted because he has a little brother. We try to break it up for him. We will work on reading, then take a break and pick up math later in the day.”
As for the school work itself, Chappelle said it is following the same learning path her son was on when school was open.
“They focus on reading, writing and math,” Chappelle said. “Usually there will be some videos that discuss a topic. There may be a video of someone just reading a story or a video explaining addition and subtraction.
“The teacher added supplemental games like rolling dice and adding and subtracting. She’ll add those additional materials if we want to practice more.”
She said progressing through online school with her son has not always been an easy task.
“Some days are better than others,” she said. “The work of Mrs. Oshel, my son’s teacher, and Elmore County Schools has helped us with the transition.”