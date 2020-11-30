The city of Wetumpka is working to provide more parking for its growing and bustling downtown area.
The lot is located on Company Street, next to City Barber Shop, and is expected to be able to accommodate 30-40 vehicles, according to Tex Grier, the city’s director of the Public Works Department.
The full scope of the city-funded project includes sidewalks, lighting, curb and gutter and drainage and underground infrastructure improvements.
Grier said the city purchased the lot, where a building once stood, with intentions to turn it into a parking lot. Grier said underground drainage work has already been completed for the project and an asphalt mixture was laid in early November.
“When streets are paved more than once, we do something called milling, which is basically just scraping off the top layer of asphalt,” Grier said. “We save all the material that’s removed because it can be reused for other projects.”
This time, the asphalt material was used for the new parking lot. Grier said Public Works crews perform the majority of the work. Contractors are only brought in when the city needs access to equipment that it doesn’t have in its fleet.
Grier said the parking lot project will tied in to the city’s downtown redevelopment project. Through the city’s partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation, a roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Company, Logan, Green and Spring streets. Grier said the city is holding off on completing the parking lot project until the design plans for the roundabout is complete.
“The roundabout will tie into to parking lot,” Grier said. “We have to figure out how the parking lot will connect to the roundabout.”
But Grier said more work can be done on the parking lot to make driving easier in case it needs to be used during the busy holiday shopping season.
The roundabout project is expected to begin in early 2021.