Main Street Wetumpka is creating a pocket park to help further tell the story of Wetumpka’s unique history.
The idea is to create small stops around town providing information and a reason for people to spend more time in town. The Fall Line Pocket Park is already under construction in phases.
“It is between Coaches Corner and the new Kelly Building,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “The fence is already there. We have been doing it increments, because we have to have funding to do it.”
Greene said Main Street is not waiting for a brick paver fundraiser to be completed to do more work.
“We just cleaned up the view a little bit,” Greene said. “The plaques will be going up in December. Five educational plaques will be going in December.”
Pavers are currently on sale. They are similar to the ones in The Alleyway. Small pavers are currently $50 and larger ones are $100.
“They will go up in price at the start of the new year,” Greene said. “We hope to start on the construction drawings in January.”
The pavers will help pay for drawings and other needed construction at the small park.
“I have been writing some grants to try to help make it happen too,” Greene said. “We are taking it step by step, trying to do small projects within larger projects.”
Greene said Main Street hopes the project helps spur more in downtown Wetumpka.
“It is an under-utlized space that we could make use of,” Greene said. “It tells a story of Wetumpka’s geological features such as the fall line. We want to use it as a catalyst to start additional investments in downtown.”
Shop Small
Greene is also promoting Main Street Wetumpka’s Shop Small program. The idea is to get people to shop in small businesses on days in addition to Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 because of the Iron Bowl.
“We are trying to encourage people to shop small and keep the money local,” Greene said. “We are trying to hit that hard just because small business Saturday is Nov. 26, which is also the Iron Bowl. I’m trying to do small business Saturday, this Saturday, the next Saturday and the next Saturday because we don’t really have a great turnout for Small Business Saturday because of the Iron Bowl. We try to encourage people to shop the Saturday before and the Saturday after as well.”