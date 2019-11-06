Wetumpka High School principal Dr. Robbie Slater has been named District 4 High School Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals and American Fidelity.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Slater said. “The recognition is a direct reflection of our school’s teachers and students.”
Slater and the other seven principals who received the same recognition in their respective districts will be interviewed by a selection committee.
One of those eight principals will be named Alabama Principal of the Year and represent Alabama in the National Principal of the Year program sponsored by the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
The counties in District 4 include Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Lee, Macon, Bullock and Russell.
“For us to do what we’re doing and the level of education these students are getting with the funding we’re given to do it with shows we have great teachers and great students,” Slater said.
“The camaraderie among the administrators in the county leads us to have a really good working relationship. I’m honored to be considered for this award.”
Slater has served as Wetumpka High School’s principal since 2014 and has been involved in education for nearly 24 years.