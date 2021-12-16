Meet sweet Cocoa
Cocoa is a one-year old female Catahoula/Pit looking mix, about 65 lbs. She is a gorgeous gal indeed, great with other dogs her size, but no to smaller dogs, cats or small pets. She is good with older children, crate-trained but not house-trained. Cocoa will do best with an active owner and a large well-fenced yard she can romp in when her family are working or busy.
Our adoption fees are $100 for dogs and $50 for cats under one-year-old; cats over one-year-old can be adopted by approved adopters for a fee of their choosing. This adoption fee completely covers the mandatory spay or neuter, basic immunizations, de-worming, microchip, heartworm check for dogs, rabies vaccination if old enough, free health exam with your participating veterinarian.
If you are interested in meeting Cocoa or any of the pets at the Humane Society of Elmore County, please first email hselco@bellsouth.net for an adoption application. Once that is cleared, humane society staff will coordinate with you to set up an appointment to meet and adopt.
The Humane Society of Elmore County is located at 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL, 36092. Their phone number is 334-567-3377 and you can visit their website at www.elmorehumane.org.