Elmore County has had three tornadoes since Thanksgiving to affect residents.
The county portion of cleanup from the Jan. 12 EF2 tornado that struck northern Elmore County and the November 2022 EF2 that struck southern Elmore County is now complete. The Elmore County Commission approved the use of a contractor to remove debris from the Jan. 12 event that left an estimated 30,000 cubic yards of debris to be removed. Elmore County Chief Operations Officer Richie Beyer said work is now complete allowing the county to continue with other projects.
“We lacked two large stumps being removed out of the area that our crews will go back and get based on the equipment contractor mobilized,” Beyer said. “This allows our public works staff to refocus their efforts back on the Jan. 3 cleanup.”
Elmore County purposely kept public works crews out of the area because portions of the Jan. 3 tornado path overlapped the Jan. 12 tornado path.
“We started this week on Gladys Circle in Titus,” Beyer said. “We will work the next few weeks to continue to clean the Titus and Lightwood side.”
Beyer said 87% of the funding for the contractor’s cleanup will come from the federal and state government.
“The Jan. 12 tornado was a FEMA recognized event,” Beyer said. “That was handled under one contract. The Jan. 3 [tornado] was not a declared event.”
County officials said the Jan. 12 tornado impacted 70 properties leaving 48 “destroyed or severely damaged.” Those property owners were eligible for assistance from FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA).
As of last week, FEMA had already approved more than $5.3 million in grants to homeowners and renters and more than $1.3 million in other needs assistance across Alabama. The SBA said it had approved more than $6.8 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses.
In January the county had just finished removing an estimated 4,500 cubic yards of debris from the roads’ right of way. Elmore County had just started the debris removal process along Lake Jordan and Titus when the Jan. 12 tornado struck. Now county employees can finish cleanup from the Jan. 3 tornado.
“That is being done in house by county employees,” Beyer said.