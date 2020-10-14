The city of Wetumpka is joining forces with the Joy to Life Foundation to host its annual Pink Walk on Thursday.
Those who would like to participate are asked to arrive at the Wetumpka Civic Center by noon on Thursday.
Before the walk begins, attendees will get to meet and hear from members of the Joy to Life Foundation and breast cancer survivor Donna Hall will share her story.
The group will walk along the Riverwalk to Gold Star Park where they will release pink balloons in honor of breast cancer survivors and in remembrance of those who lost their lives to the disease. Winn Dixie, the sponsor of the event, will provide refreshments after the walk.
The event is free to attend. Those who would like to make a monetary donation to the organization can do so on the day of the event in memory/honor of a loved one.
Founded in 2001, the Joy to Life Foundation is a nonprofit that provides free mammograms and other breast cancer screenings to medically underserved women in Alabama. The organization also provides grants, builds and supports breast cancer awareness statewide and promotes overall health, well-being and education in Alabama.