Plates have brought more than 115,000 followers together on a Facebook page created by one Wetumpka resident.
May Eason created the page in September 2019 and just over two years later, more than 400 followers spent the weekend in Wetumpka.
“Everyone has gotten to be friends,” Eason said. “We wanted to get together.”
Eason and her friends pulled together the Beautiful Table Settings Bash.
“People wanted to meet each other,” Eason said. “We just started brainstorming and this came together.”
From a welcoming Thursday night to two days of plates, settings, silver, flowers and how to host parties was talked about.
“I love it,” Eason said. “It’s great. I’d hope it's a boost to the economy.”
Eason said people from around the world follow the page and from just about every state. Eason is from Montgomery but now lives in Wetumpka.
“Montgomery is my biggest city with 1,600 [followers],” Eason said. “Wetumpka is No. 9.”
The page has helped grow businesses that specialize in selling estate china and silver.
“One vendor said his business has tripled since this page has started,” Eason said. It has helped people.”
Traditionally most who have been interested in hosting tea parties have been retired individuals. But Eason has another hope for the Facebook page.
“I’m hoping younger people are liking dishes now,” Eason said.
Eason said the Beautiful Table Settings page is highly active.
“We show table settings all day long on the posts,” Eason said. “We give them ideas of what to post like show us you Christmas setting at Christmas.”
Eason said there are themed days on the page like ‘Wednesday Wants’ where followers can list things they are looking for to add to their collection or complete a set of china or silver.
While the page is new and the gathering is the first for Beautiful Table Settings, Eason said everyone has loved coming to Wetumpka.
“They love it; they are amazed,” Eason said. “The shops downtown are staying open late for us. They are going to eat or go shop.”
Eason hasn’t caught her breath yet but she and the 115,000 followers of Beautiful Table Settings are working on another Bash.
“This has been fun,” Eason said. “There are plans to have it next year. We don’t have a date yet but we’re thinking about April and it's likely to return to Wetumpka.”