148 employees at Wetumpka textile plant to lose jobs
Nearly 150 employees at Frontier Spinning Mills (FSM) located in Wetumpka were recently notified the textile plant will close a few days after Christmas.
The North Carolina-based company’s only Alabama facility, Plant 81 located on Central Plank Road, will cease operations Dec. 29, according to a notice provided to The Wetumpka Herald. The Wetumpka plant opened in 2001.
Its announced closure comes two years after a $6 million capital investment that resulted in the construction of a new warehouse and the acquisition of new state-of-the-art fiber preparation and open-end spinning equipment.
Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said FSM’s director of human resources, Robert Kain, faxed notification of Frontier’s decision to close the facility.
The notification indicates employees who leave prior to Dec. 29 will receive pay and benefits until the closure date.
According to Stubbs, FSM has not communicated additional details concerning the closure to him or any local or county government official.
Founded in 1996, FSM states it is “one of the largest producers of spun yarns for the knitting and weaving industries in the world.”
Its corporate website states it employs more than 1,100 people and lists four plants located in North Carolina and the one Alabama-based plant located in Wetumpka.
