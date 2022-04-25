Just hours after the City of Wetumpka had locks changed out on the fields teams from the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League play on, players, parents and league officials found themselves protesting the decision at city hall.
After an hour and a half meeting of the league’s board and Wetumpka city attorney Justin Edwards came to a decision. Edwards walked out with the board and announced the plan.
“Guys, we have come to a mutual agreement,” Edwards told the parents and players gathered outside. “We are going to play ball.”
The short announcement was met with cheers by everyone.
Before the announcement, players and parents were concerned their season was being cut short just as 121 teams of the six city USAAA region were about to start a tournament Monday.
The Wetumpka City Council held a special called meeting Friday where the agenda said it was set to take up potential litigation about agreements. It was a meeting where the council voted to close the fields until an agreement could be worked out. An hour and half after the council meeting started, the league received an email stating the fields on the Coosa River Parkway would be locked.
The message set a firestorm into motion. Many parents took to social media and the city too. Soon the emergency Sunday afternoon meeting was set and plans of a protest at city hall came about.
“There are [two] scheduled protests against the City of Wetumpka pertaining to the youth baseball and softball complex,” Volunteer coach Carl Grier wrote in an Elmore County Facebook page. “The second protest, if nothing comes of the meeting [Sunday], is tomorrow at the youth league complex… Almost all teams that are supposed to play Monday and Tuesday at the complex, will be out there in full uniform, ready to play and protest if we can’t get in.”
Before the meeting started, youth, parents and supporters gathered at city hall.
As the meeting started, some players took to the lawn to toss a ball around.
“It’s not fair,” 10-year-old Eason Clark said. “I can’t believe they are closing down the fields.”
Chaise Crownover, 10, missed last season due to an injury. He too joined the protests.
“I just want to play,” Crownover said.
Players soon began to peer through windows of city hall just feet away from the meeting. Soon chants of “Let us play” came from the children in the ball uniforms. League officials came out to quiet the crowd four times saying they couldn’t hear the conversation inside.
The protest went to the sidewalk in front of city hall. Players shouting “Let us Play” and holding signs garnering waves and the blaring of horns from those driving by.
Grier encouraged the children to back up, but did say their voices would continue to be heard.
“I thank every person for coming out here today,” Grier said. “We are going to continue to be out here. We are going to continue to be loud. Our voices will be heard. They will not be locking our children out.”
Arguments played out on social media over the weekend and pointed out the city readily handed off the league to volunteers several years ago as it was losing money. Some argued the city wanted it back because it was turning a profit thanks to the work of the volunteers.
The City of Wetumpka responded on its Facebook stating it did not want the league’s money but if there were excess funds, they should go toward the ballfields.
The city’s post said it had been working for months to reach an agreement with the league. The Friday notice said the city wouldn’t open the fields again until it had signed agreements, financial disclosures including bank statements, and monthly treasury reports for the last 24 months.
Details of Sunday’s mutual agreement are unknown. The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for Monday, May 2.
Grier and others questioned the timing of the lockout as the season was still under way.
“I don’t care who's at fault over this,” Grier said. “The board and city council can hash this out at the end of the season when kids are not playing. They are taking these kids and punishing them. It’s not fair.”
Following Sunday’s announcement everyone was just happy the kids will be able to return to the fields.
“I get to coach my son again,” Grier said. “He gets to play a game he and many others love.”