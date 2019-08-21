Today is recognized as National Senior Citizens Day.
According to the U.S. Census figures, 47 million seniors live in the United States. By 2060, that number will nearly double. Their wealth of knowledge, skill and experience offer so much to the next generation.
Senior citizens have contributed so much to communities and helped make them what they are today. National Senior Citizens Day is a day to show them appreciation and support and recognize their accomplishments.
It’s also a time to help raise awareness of various issues that affect senior citizens. In 1988 Ronald Reagan declared the holiday but prior to this many observed Aug. 14 as Senior Citizens Day, as it was the day Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act in 1935.
Today, senior citizens are still very active in their communities and the workforce. They still contribute heavily to our society and for what they have achieved and continue to achieve, they deserve our thanks.
Here are some ways to help senior citizens.
Spend time at a nursing/retirement home
One of the kindest and most rewarding things one can do is make a visit to a nursing home. Sit and chat with residents. Play games and participate in activities. One can really make a difference in someone’s day, week or even his or her life.
According to National Day Calendar there are numerous ways to include senior citizens in daily lives of others.
Reach out to a senior family member
Do you have a senior family member? Perhaps it’s a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle. Visit them and spend some time together. If you can’t see them in person, give them a call and let them know how much you appreciate them.
Have fun
Are you a senior citizen yourself? Well today is all about you. Live it up; treat yourself. Spend time with your favorite people, go shopping — do whatever it is you want to do.
Maybe it could be the day you finally try that one thing you’ve been thinking about or maybe it’s a day for relaxing at home. Whatever makes you happy, go for it because it’s a day dedicated to you.
The Wetumpka Fain Senior Center was destroyed by the January tornado but it did not stop the programs there. Almost immediately the programs moved to the Cedarwood Community Church.
Cedarwood Community Church is located at 10286 U.S. Highway 231 and the center still provides lunch at at 11:30 a.m. There is also exercise equipment, outings, classes on nutrition, health and arts & crafts, games, celebrations, pot luck dinners and movie night available to area seniors.
For those who want to help senior citizens live a productive life, it can be as simple as saying hello.