According to data recently provided by the Eclectic Police Department, the department handled 5,558 calls for service in 2019.
There were 2,279 traffic stops conducted with 707 traffic citations and 253 warnings written in 2019.
The department worked 56 vehicles accidents and made 12 driving under the influence arrests.
Members of EPD wrote 257 investigating officer reports in 2019 and responded to 72 domestic incidents.
A total of 292 arrests were made by the department in 2019.
Twelve were felony arrests; 50 were misdemeanor arrests; 12 were DUI arrests; 211 were failure to appear at a court hearing; four were felony drug charges; and three were misdemeanor drug charges.
Officers responded to 1,337 calls from businesses for security checks. EPD answered 26 alarms.
The department responded to the most number of calls — 711 — in March and the least number of calls — 257 — in January.