The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglary.
At approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday an unknown subject entered a store on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.
“The subject made forced entry through the front door and stole tobacco products from inside before fleeing the scene,” CrimeStoppers said in a release. This suspect is wanted for Burglary 3rd degree.”
Wednesday morning law enforcement and CrimeStoppers released a photograph of the suspect hoping someone can identify the person.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.