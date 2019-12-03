Redland Shell Station, located at 602 U.S Hwy. 231 in Wetumpka, was robbed around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning according to the Wetumpka Police Department.
Two black male suspects entered the store with masks and took an undetermined amount of cash, according to police. Police are currently looking for the suspects.
"As of right now, there is nothing new to report," WPD Lt. Ella Robinson said. "We are currently working on the investigation and will provide details when we can."
Robinson said there were no reported injuries.
This is a breaking story and updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
Please contact the Wetumpka Police Department at 567-5321 if you have any information concerning this crime.