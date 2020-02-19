Eclectic Police Department
Saturday, Feb. 8
• There was a report filed of carrying an illegal knife and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1700 block of Central Rd.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• There was a report filed of criminal trespassing in the third degree at Elmore County High School.
Sunday, Feb. 2
• There was a report filed of shoplifting at the 1800 block of Kowaliga Rd.
Friday, Jan. 24
• There was a report filed of possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia at the 1200 block of Main St.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• There was a report filed of fraud at the 1800 block of Kowaliga Rd.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• There was a report filed of a vehicle impounded at the corner of Blount Avenue and West Collins Street.