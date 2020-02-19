Eclectic Police Department

Saturday, Feb. 8

• There was a report filed of carrying an illegal knife and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1700 block of Central Rd.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

• There was a report filed of criminal trespassing in the third degree at Elmore County High School.

Sunday, Feb. 2

• There was a report filed of shoplifting at the 1800 block of Kowaliga Rd.

Friday, Jan. 24

• There was a report filed of possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia at the 1200 block of Main St.

Thursday, Jan. 23

• There was a report filed of fraud at the 1800 block of Kowaliga Rd.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

• There was a report filed of a vehicle impounded at the corner of Blount Avenue and West Collins Street.

