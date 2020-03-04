Tuesday, Feb. 25
• There was a report filed of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of Chapel Road. The incident was reported from a school.
• There was a juvenile report filed of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Micanopy Street. The incident was reported from a school.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $33.57 in merchandise was stolen from a department store. Wednesday Feb. 26
• There was a report filed of distributing pornography to a minor, a felony, at the 1000 block of Micanopy Street. The incident was reported from a school.
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with a second report of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the 2000 block of Rivercrest Drive. The incident was reported when a clear bag containing methamphetamine, a clear plastic bag containing marijuana, glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, one syringe and needle, a Taurus revolver and ammunition were found on an individual. The incident was reported from a parking lot.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $15 in merchandise was stolen from a department store.
Monday, Feb. 24
• There was a report filed of failure to obey along with a second report of resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported from a supermarket.
• There was a report of theft of lost property, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of Bald Knob Road. The report was filed when $235 in U.S. currency was stolen.
• There was a report filed of failure to obey law enforcement along with a second report of attempting to elude law enforcement, both misdemeanors. The incident was reported from a parking lot.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $28 in merchandise was stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of reckless endangerment and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, both misdemeanors, at the intersection of North Broad and West Tallassee streets. The report was filed when a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a pack of cigars used for smoking marijuana were found on an individual. The incident was reported from a highway.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, along with a second report of assault, a misdemeanor, on North West Main Street. The report was filed when a Taurus PT809 9mm semi-automatic handgun valued at $260 was stolen. The incident was reported from a highway.
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at NW Main Street and Cross Street. The report was filed when a clear bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. The incident was reported from a highway.
Saturday, Feb 22
• There was a report filed of driving under the influence along with a second charge of attempting to elude law enforcement officers, both misdemeanors, at the 700 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when an individual was found with a clear bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. The incident was reported from a highway.
Friday, Feb. 21
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Chapel Lakes Loop.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 20 block of Rumbling Water Drive. The incident was reported from a restaurant parking lot.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• There was a juvenile report filed of assault, a felony, at the 100 block of Chapel Road. The incident was reported from a school.