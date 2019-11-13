Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• There was a report filed of breaking and entering into a vehicle, a felony, at the 200 block of Elizabeth Street. The incident was reported when there was damage to an ignition assembly switch valued at $130.
Monday, Nov. 4
• There was a report filed of theft of property along to a second report of criminal possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, at the 50 block of Rumbling Waters Drive. The incident was reported when $4,376.21 was stolen by use of a check.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 300 block of Country Place Drive. The incident was reported when $23,400 was reported stolen by use of three separate checks.
Sunday, Nov. 3
• There was a report filed of theft by deception at the 600 block of South Main Street. The incident was reported when it was realized $150 was stolen.
• There was a report filed of failure to pay for gasoline, a misdemeanor, at the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when $41.34 in gasoline was stolen from a service station.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• There was a report filed of theft of property a felony at the 1000 block of Chapel Lakes Loop. The incident was reported when a single-axle utility trailer with a red tool box welded to the frame valued at $500 was stolen from a residence.
Friday, Nov. 1
• There was a report filed of possession of controlled substance along with certain person forbidden, both felony charges, at the 300 block of South Main Street. The incident was reported when a Glock 42 pistol, two magazines and 17 rounds along with nine pills and a green leafy substance, believed to be marijuana, were found on an individual.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the corner of Holtville Road and West Micanopy Street. The incident was reported when a 2010 Ford F-150 was damaged. The value of the damage is valued at $250.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• There was a report filed of theft of property along with a second report of burglary, both felony charges, at the 500 block of Autauga Street. The incident was reported when a Smith & Wesson firearm, a Ruger firearm, an Xbox and a black digital tablet valued at $1,203.51 were stolen from a residence.
Monday, Oct. 28
• There was a report filed of theft of property a felony along with a second report of criminal mischief a misdemeanor at the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when a Dell laptop, HP laptop, coffee pot, auto interior lights, catalytic converter and $1,570 was stolen.