Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, June 23
• There was a report filed of discharge firearms into an occupied dwelling or vehicle, a felony, at the 500 block of North Opothleohola. The offense was reported when there were three bullet holes were found on a Toyota Corolla. The damage is valued at $500.
Monday, June 22
• There was a report filed of burglary third degree along with a second report of theft of property 1st degree, both felony charges, at the 100 block of South West Main Street. The offense was reported when an exterior window was damaged and two gold colored rings with multiples stones were stolen with the damages and theft valued at $5,550.
• There was a report filed of criminal trespass third degree, a misdemeanor, along with a second report of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, a felony, at the 100 block of H.H. Robison Drive. The offense was reported when four automobiles were broken into at a parking lot.
• There was a report filed of burglary third degree, a felony, at the 1000 block of Micanopy Street.
Sunday, June 21
• There was a report filed of assault second degree, a felony, at the 100 block of Autumnwood Village.
• There was a report filed of theft of lost property fourth degree, a misdemeanor, at the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was reported when a purse containing credit cards, money, social security cards and a EBT card were stolen.
Friday, June 19
• There was a report filed of a death investigation at the 500 block of Hospital Drive.
Thursday, June 18
• There was a report filed of theft of property fourth degree, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was reported when $67.23 in groceries was stolen from a supermarket.