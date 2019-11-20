Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, a felony, along with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of Pelham Street. The incidence was reported when there was damage to a review mirror of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT.
• There was a report filed of leaving premises without remitting payment at the 1000 block of Holtville Road. The incident was reported when 25.84 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $73.88 was stolen from a gas station.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit card, a felony, at the 800 block of Wilson Street. The incident was reported when $1,070.22 was stolen by use of a debit card.
Monday, Nov. 11
• There was a report filed of theft of property 4th degree, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when food items valued at $95 were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property 4th degree, a misdemeanor, along with a second report of burglary 3rd degree at the 400 block of Government Street. The incident was reported when a .177 caliber pellet gun valued at $200 was stolen from a residence.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, when $3,000 in money was stolen.
Sunday, Nov. 10
• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when assorted items valued at $69.94 were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when assorted items valued at $77.93 were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when a Powerstroke 3,100psi gas pressure washer valued at $324 was stolen from a department store.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• There was a report filed of burglary at the 200 block of Richard Road. The incident was reported when a Sharpe television, currency, jewelry and an Apple iPhone all valued at $2,040 were stolen from a residence.
Friday, Nov. 8
• There was a report filed of rape, a felony, at the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported from a residence.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• There was a report filed of theft, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when food items were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor. The incident was reported when a JBL Xtreme 2 bluetooth speaker box valued at $274 was stolen from a department store.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when a bicycle and tools in the amount of $150 were stolen from a parking lot.
• There was a report filed of assault at the 100 block of Chapel Road. The incident was reported from a school.
• There was a report filed of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, at U.S. Highway 231. The report was filed when crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and a black digital scale were found on an individual.