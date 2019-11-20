Wetumpka Police Department 

Tuesday, Nov. 12

• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, a felony, along with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of Pelham Street. The incidence was reported when there was damage to a review mirror of a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT.

• There was a report filed of leaving premises without remitting payment at the 1000 block of Holtville Road. The incident was reported when 25.84 gallons of diesel fuel valued at $73.88 was stolen from a gas station.

• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit card, a felony, at the 800 block of Wilson Street.  The incident was reported when $1,070.22 was stolen by use of a debit card. 

Monday, Nov. 11

• There was a report filed of theft of property 4th degree, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when food items valued at $95 were stolen from a department store. 

• There was a report filed of theft of property 4th degree, a misdemeanor, along with a second report of burglary 3rd degree at the 400 block of Government Street. The incident was reported when a .177 caliber pellet gun valued at $200 was stolen from a residence.  

• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, when $3,000 in money was stolen.

Sunday, Nov. 10

• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when assorted items valued at $69.94 were stolen from a department store.

• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when assorted items valued at $77.93 were stolen from a department store.

• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when a Powerstroke 3,100psi gas pressure washer valued at $324 was stolen from a department store. 

Saturday, Nov. 9

• There was a report filed of burglary at the 200 block of Richard Road. The incident was reported when a Sharpe television, currency, jewelry and an Apple iPhone all valued at $2,040 were stolen from a residence. 

Friday, Nov. 8

• There was a report filed of rape, a felony, at the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported from a residence. 

Thursday, Nov. 7

• There was a report filed of theft, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when food items were stolen from a department store. 

• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor. The incident was reported when a JBL Xtreme 2 bluetooth speaker box valued at $274 was stolen from a department store.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The incident was reported when a bicycle and tools in the amount of $150 were stolen from a parking lot. 

• There was a report filed of assault at the 100 block of Chapel Road. The incident was reported from a school.

• There was a report filed of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, at U.S. Highway 231. The report was filed when crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and a black digital scale were found on an individual.

