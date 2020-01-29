Eclectic Police Department
Friday, Jan. 17
• There was a report filed obstructing governmental operations at the 4400 block of Chana Creek Rd.
• There was a report filed resisting arrest at the 2300 block of Chana Creek Rd.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• There was a report filed of theft of property fourth degree, burglary third degree and breaking and entering a vehicle at the 2300 block of Chana Creek Rd.
• There was a report filed of theft of property fourth degree, $499 or less, at the 900 block of Chana Creek Rd.
Sunday, Jan. 12
• There was a report filed of trespassing at the 600 block of S. Ann St.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• There was a report filed of a recovered vehicle at the 900 block of Central Rd.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, damage to private property, and domestic dispute at the 300 block of Dunn Adams Rd.