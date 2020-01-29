Wetumpka Police Department
Monday, Jan. 20
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the corner of West Osceola Street and Government Street. The incident was reported when a metal pipe used to smoke illegal drugs with was found on an individual.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 600 block of South Main Street. The incident was reported when three gold rings containing diamonds were stolen from a specialty store.
Sunday, Jan. 19
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony, at River Oaks Blvd. The report was filed when a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine was found.
• There was a report filed of theft of property at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when $634.34 was stolen from a specialty store.
Friday, Jan. 17
• There was a report filed of theft of lost property, a felony, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when a ZTE Android cell phone, a bank debit card, driver’s license, and several business cards were stolen from a parking lot.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 100 block of Dove Hill Drive. The report was filed when a 2009 Nissan Altima was stolen from a residential home.
Thursday, Jan. 16
• There was a report filed of theft of property along with a second report of burglary, both felony charges, at the 500 block of North Alabama Street. The incident was reported when a Dell laptop computer, and an Alabama bag containing $1 was stolen from a public building.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
• There was a report filed of possession of a controlled substance along with a second report of possession of marijuana, both felony charges, at 1358 Holtville Road. The incident was reported when a clear plastic bog of a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine and a clear bag of green leafy substance with white crystal like substance mixed and also a digital scale. The incident was reported from a gas station.
• There was a report filed of criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, at the 700 block of Wilson Street. The report was filed when $100 was presented at a department store.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
• There was a report filed of domestic violence, a misdemeanor at the 500 block of Government Street. The incident was reported from a highway.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, a felony, at the 10 block of Cambridge Drive. The incident was reported when $1,999.15 was stolen by use of a debit/credit card at a bank.