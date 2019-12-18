Wetumpka Police Department
Friday, Dec. 6
· There was a report filed of theft of property along with a second report filed of breaking and entering a vehicle, both felony charges, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when a wallet with an ASE debit card and assorted gift cards was stolen from a specialty store.
· There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy 231. The incident was reported when $457.40 in merchandise was stolen from a supermarket.
Saturday, Dec. 7
· There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at Country Club Drive. The incident was reported when a 2014 Ford F-150 valued at $1,500 was stolen from a residential home.
· There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at Crystal Creek Drive. The incident was reported when a Browning M12 shotgun was stolen from a residential home.
Monday, December 9
· There was a report filed of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a felony, at 57 Chapel Lake. The incident was reported when five bags of methamphetamine, six glass pipes, Prednisone pills, Methocarbamol pills, and small bags used to distribute were found at the location.
· There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $3,343.35 was stolen from a restaurant.