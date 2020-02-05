Wetumpka Police Department
Thursday, Jan. 30
• There was a report filed of possession of burglary tools, a felony, along with possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at the 800 block of North Alabama Street. The incident was reported when an individual was found with the tools and a clear bag containing a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• There was a report filed of theft of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at the 9000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana was found on an individual.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• There was a report filed of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of North Street.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when a car radio amplifier and spray paint were stolen from a supermarket.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when 2 50-inch televisions, valued at $643, were stolen from a department store.
Monday, Jan. 27
• There was a report filled of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of North Alabama Street. The incident was reported when a Dell laptop valued at $450 was stolen from a school.
• There was a report filed of burglary along with a second report of theft of property, both felony charges, at the 500 block of North Alabama Street. The incident was reported when a HP laptop, 55-inch flat screen TV, projectors and a tent, valued at $1430, were stolen from a school.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of North Alabama Street. The incident was reported when a space heater, assorted snacks and drinks, all valued at $102, were stolen from a school.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when a flashlight and tools, valued at $81.17, were stolen from a specialty store.
Sunday, Jan. 26
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of marijuana along with a second report of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, on U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when a clear bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and a black scale and pipes were found on an individual.
Friday, Jan. 24
• There was a report filed of giving a false name to law enforcement, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported from a parking lot.
• There was a report filed of possession of marijuana along with a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. The report was filed when an individual was found with a small clear bag of marijuana, wooden box to store marijuana, glass pipe, glass jar and a circular wooden grinder. The incident was reported from a highway.
• There was a report filed of possession of marijuana along with a report of possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. The report was filed when an individual was found with a small plastic bag with a green leafy substance and a glass smoking pipe. The instance was reported from a highway.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when miscellaneous food and clothing items valued at $144.03 were stolen from a supermarket.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief along with a report of theft of property both misdemeanors at the 900 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when an air service vacuum was damaged and money was stolen. The theft and damages was valued at $700.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when various items valued at $226 were stolen from a grocery store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 30 block of Drew Court. The incident was reported when a ballistic vest, AR-15 magazines, Sig 320 magazines, a medical kit, a Gerber knife and a stinger flash light, all valued at $1,208, were reported stolen from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, a felony, at the 30 block of Drew Court. The incident was reported when a Nikon D60 camera with a Pelican case, valued at $550, were stolen from a residential home.