Wetumpka Police Department
Wednesday, April 15
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony, at U.S. Highway 231 and Court Street. The report was filed when an individual was found with a bottle containing pills believed to be Alprazolam.
Tuesday, April 14
• There was a report filed of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Holtville Road.
• There was a report filed of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 1000 block of Holtville Road. The incident was reported from a government-owned building.
• There was a report filed of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the corner of Queen Ann Road and Elmore Road.
Monday, April 13
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of Mansion Street.
Sunday, April 12
• There was a report filed of burglary along with a second report of theft of property, both felony charges, at the 200 block of Lancaster Street. The report was filed when a skilsaw, Briggs and Stratton generator, HP deskjet 2622 printer, MC 14/2 wire rolls, HP backup battery, and damage to an interior door. The value of the stolen items and damages to the door were valued at $1,610.
• There was a juvenile report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 20 block of Pemrose Trail.
Friday, April 10
• There was a juvenile report filed of domestic violence 111 in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of West Osceola Street.
Thursday, April 9
• There was a report filed of public intoxication along with a second report of disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, at the 800 block of Government Street.
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and a second report of theft of property, both felony charges, at the 7000 block of Tallassee Highway. The report was filed when there was damage done to a vehicle rear and front window and a purse with currency and credit cards were stolen.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 600 block of Government Street.