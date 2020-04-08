Wetumpka Police Department
Wednesday, March 25
• There was a report filed of carrying a pistol without a permit, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231.
• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 100 block of Cedar Court. The report was filed when a Huffy bicycle valued at $150 was stolen from a residence.
Thursday, March 26
• There was a report filed of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the corner of Madison and Capitol avenues. The incident was reported when an individual was found with a clear plastic bag with possible drug residue.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 50 block of Chapel Lakes Road. The report was filed when $11.10 in food items were stolen.
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering vehicle along with a second report of theft of property, both felony charges, at the 1000 block of Holtville Road. The report was filed when a wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.
• There was a report filed of attempting to elude law enforcement along with a second report of reckless driving, both misdemeanor charges, at the corner of Elmore and McCain roads.
Friday, March 27
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 300 block of south Main Street.
Monday, March 30
• There was a report filed of burglary along with a second report of criminal mischief both, felony charges, at the 300 block of South Pine Street. The incident was reported when there was $200 damage done to the door of a residence.
Wednesday, April 1
• There was a report filed of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 500 block of North West Main Street.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment, a misdemeanor, at the 50 block of Rumbling Waters Drive.