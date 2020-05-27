Wetumpka Police Department
Thursday, May 14
• There was a report filed of recovered stolen property at the 400 block of Short Street. The report was filed when 4 iPods valued at $200 were recovered.
Friday, May 15
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 200 block of Lancaster Street. The report was filed when four rolls of black vinyl coated chain link fence valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.
• There was a report filed of theft of property along with a second report of fraudulent use of a credit card, both felony charges, at the 200 block of Rivercrest Circle. The report was filed when $700 was stolen by use of a debit card.
Sunday, May 17
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment at the 80 block of Eagle Creek Drive. The report was filed from a residential home.
Monday, May 18
• There was a report filed of breaking and entering of a vehicle along with a second report of theft of property at the 3000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when an oxygen acetylene torch kit and a ATV winch valued at $800 were stolen.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 8000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when there was damage found to a shower, set of mattresses, carpet, TV and air conditioner. The total cost of damages was valued at $10,000.
Tuesday, May 19
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at Cambridge Court. The report was filed when $12,000 was stolen.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 7000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when a Kubota Zero Turn Lawnmower valued at $8,000 was stolen from a commercial property.
• There was a report filed of breaking and entering a vehicle a felony along with a second report of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when a CAT Android cell phone valued at $500 was stolen.