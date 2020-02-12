Wetumpka Police Department
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy 231. The report was filed when there was $71.33 in merchandise stolen from a supermarket.
• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 900 block of West Tuskeena Street. The report was filed when $120 in U.S. currency was stolen from a residential home.
Monday, Feb. 3
• There was a report filed of giving false name to a law enforcement office and unlawful possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report stated there was a substance, believed to be marijuana, and unused syringes used to inject illegal substances were found, and $100 in damages done to a 2016 Ford Explorer.
• There was a report filed of property damage at the 7000 block of Tallassee Hwy. The report was filed when there was damage valued at $500 to the hood, passenger sideview mirror and roof of a vehicle.
• There was a report filed of criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, at the 3000 block of U.S. Hwy 231.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassing communications, a misdemeanor, at the 2000 block of Chapel Lakes Lane.
Sunday, Feb. 2
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when there was $28.45 in merchandise stolen from a department store.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassing communications, a misdemeanor, at the 400 block of McDonald Drive.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of assault a misdemeanor at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231.
Friday, Jan. 31
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a felony, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy 231. The report was filed when two televisions valued at $526 were stolen.
• There was a report filed of attempt to elude law enforcement, a misdemeanor, at the 3000 block of Al. Hwy. 14.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a felony, at the 4000 block of Elmore Road. The report indicated a vehicle sustained damage valued $4,000 to its front right bumper, front right grill and rear left corner of an automobile.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a felony, at the 4000 block of Elmore Road. The report showed a police vehicle sustained damage valued at $4,000 to the front left fender and tire.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a felony, at the 2000 block of Elmore Road. The report was filed when a 2018 Ford Explorer received $2,550 in damages.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• There was a report filed of theft of property and a second report of possession of a forged instrument, both felony charges, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The report was filed when six checks were presented totaling $5,372.19.