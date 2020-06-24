Wetumpka Police Department
Wednesday, June 17
• There was a report filed of burglary third degree, a felony, along with a second report of criminal mischief third degree, a misdemeanor, at the 400 block of North West Main Street. The offense was filed when a LG 55” TV valued at $500 was stolen from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with a second report possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the corner of state Highway 170 and Tallassee Highway. The offense was reported when a syringe containing a crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine, a box of syringes and a digital scale were found on an individual.
Tuesday, June 16
• There was a report filed of theft of property fourth degree, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was reported when items valued at $482.65 were reported stolen from a specialty store.
Monday, June 15
• There was a report filed of possession of a controlled substance along with a second report of possession of marijuana first degree, both felony charges, at the 500 block of Hospital Drive. The offense was reported when a clear plastic bag of crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine along with a clear plastic bog of green leafy substance consistent with marijuana was found on an individual at a drug store.
• There was a report filed of burglary third degree along with a second report of theft of property first degree, both felony charges, at the 400 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was reported when seven firearms valued at $4,100 were reported stolen from a storage facility.
• There was a report of theft of property first degree, a felony, at the 3000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was reported when a trailer valued at $5,000 was stolen from a parking lot.
Sunday, June 14
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle along with a second report of theft of property second degree, both felony charges, at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was filed when a purse containing credit cards was stolen.
Saturday, June 13
• There was a report filed of theft of property third degree along with a second report of fraudulent use of a credit card, both felony charges, at the 70 block of Village Loop. The offense was reported when a credit card was stolen from a residential home.
• There was a report filed of discharging of a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling or vehicle, a felony, along with a second report of criminal mischief second degree, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The report stated a vehicle sustained multiple gunshots.
Friday, June 12
• There was a report filed of theft of property third degree, a felony, at 4000 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was reported when $1,200 was stolen from a department store.
Thursday, June 11
• There was a report filed of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, a felony, along with a second report of theft of lost property 4th degree, a misdemeanor, at 700 block of U.S. Highway 231. The offense was reported when two marine batteries valued at $450 were stolen from a storage facility.
Wednesday, June 10
• There was a report filed of theft of property second degree, a felony, at 60 block of Alabama Street. The offense was filed when a Glock pistol valued at $400 was stolen from a residential home.