Wetumpka Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with a second charge of possession of marijuana a misdemeanor at U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when clear plastic bag containing methamphetamine and clear plastic bag containing marijuana were found on an individual.
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, at the 400 block of South Main Street. The incident was reported when a smoking pipe was found on an individual.
Tuesday, Feb 11
• There was a report filed of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with a second charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, at the 300 block of South Main Street. The incident was reported when a clear plastic bag containing marijuana and a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance were found on an individual.
Sunday, Feb. 9
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a credit card, a felony, at the 500 block of North West Main Street.
Saturday, Feb. 8
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $15.06 in miscellaneous items were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of theft of property a misdemeanor at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $19 in miscellaneous items were stolen from a department store.
• There was a report filed of property damage at Main Street and Tallassee Street. The incident was reported when there was damage to a car window valued at $175.
• There was a report filed of domestic violence in the form of harassment at the 300 block of Charles Avenue.
Friday, Feb. 7
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a debit card, a felony, along with a second report of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 700 block of Wilson Street. The incident was reported when $300 was stolen by use of a debit card at a bank.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $53.21 in miscellaneous grocery items were stolen from a supermarket.
• There was a report filed of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 4000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $32.10 in miscellaneous items were stolen from a supermarket.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 100 block of High Cotton Court. The report was filed when a gas tank for a 2007 Chevy Tahoe valued at $350 was damaged.
• There was a report filed of fraudulent use of a debit card, a felony, along with a second report of theft of property, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when $40 in U.S. currency was stolen by use of a debit card.
• There was a report filed of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, at the 5000 block of U.S. Hwy. 231. The incident was reported when there was damage to a car window valued at $350.